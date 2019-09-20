Two first half goals lift Pintos over Manzano

Moriarty High School’s Jordon Horoschak and David Vaquera provided all the scoring the Pintos soccer squad needed to pick up a 2-1 victory Sept. 17 over the visiting Manzano Monarchs.

“It was another close match, for sure, it was nice to be on the positive end,” Moriarty head coach Jordan Allcorn said. “It definitely was good to get this one.”

Moriarty dropped three-consecutive close matches at home: a pair of one-goal defeats to Rio Grande and Belen, followed by a 2-0 loss Sept. 14 to top-ranked Los Lunas.

But the Pintos finally prevailed in their fourth-consecutive home match.

Moriarty and Manzano battled back and forth for most of the first half before Horoschak found the back of the net after securing a cross pass from Luke Lionbarger.

Moments later, David Vaquera took a cross from Luca Luppes and tapped in the Pintos’ second goal for a 2-0 lead at halftime.

“I think the big thing was, we had our chances and we finished them,” Allcorn said.

In the second half, Manzano scored on a penalty kick that was awarded after the ball touched Moriarty defender Ben Marquez on the hand inside the 18-yard box.

“The ball just bounced up, that’s just part of the game,” Allcorn said.

Allcorn noted that the Pintos’ defense eliminated some of the miscues that led to opponents’ goals in the previous close losses.

“We defended smart today,” Allcorn said, adding, “Hopefully we can get it rolling, we’re a lot better than our record shows.”

With the win Moriarty improves to 2-5-1 on the season. The Pintos’ next match is at Del Norte High (2-5) Sept. 20.