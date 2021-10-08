Facing her former school for the first time, East Mountain’s Audria Vestal got the rare opportunity to score a goal against her ex-teammates.

East Mountain’s girls soccer hosted the Rehoboth Christian Lynx on Oct. 5, the school that Vestal transferred from last year, and the Lady Timberwolves had their chances to win.

But a pair of East Mountain own goals late in the game, one that appeared to skim off Vestal, led to the Lynx going home with a 4-2 victory.

“It was unfortunate we got two own goals,” East Mountain head coach John Sabrowski said after the loss. “Two own goals killed us.”

East Mountain opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Soriah Chavez settled a corner kick and passed it over to Michelle Carver. Carver then sent a cross pass to Berkeley Flammang who poked it into the back of the net from just outside the 6-yard area.

“I’ve always been taught to be on that back post from coach John, just in case, you know, the ball comes over and nobody else gets it, and that’s where I was and I just tapped it in,” Flammang said.

Two minutes later, Rehoboth hit the equalizing goal on a counterattack and the score remained knotted 1-1 at halftime.

Rehoboth came out attacking in the second half and took a 2-1 lead in the 44th minute.

In the 55th, Vestal got the ball, dribbled into the 18-yard box and launched a high-arcing shot that dipped just below the crossbar and into the net for the 2-2 equalizer.

“I just got that little bit of a touch past their last defender and was able to get another touch on it,” Vestal said, adding, “It’s fun, just being able to play with the girls that I played with for a long time, and then getting to score against the keeper that I played with, yeah, it’s really fun.”

In the 72nd, Rehoboth poked a direct free kick on frame and East Mountain’s goalkeeper, Rylee Allen, knocked the ball out, but it grazed Kaylee Baker and slipped back into the goal.

“Kaylee was running in to clear it and it ran into her knee,” Sabrowski said about East Mountain’s first own goal.

Rehoboth’s second score on an East Mountain own goal came in the 78th when a Lynx corner kick bounced around in front of the goal and deflected off Vestal.

“It just went off the outside of her foot,” Sabrowski said.

East Mountain won a lot of possessions throughout the match, particularly in the first half. But the Lady T’Wolves took more than 15 shots during the game, and most of them were saved by Rehoboth’s goalkeeper or off frame.

“I knew it was gonna be a close game,” Sabrowski said. “But I’m proud of them, they came back and tied it up, and we just had some unfortunate events after that—sometimes fortune’s not in your favor.”