State Police are investigating two recent officer-involved shootings involving the Torrance County Sheriff’s Department and others.

According to a press release from State Police spokesperson Ray Wilson, a car chase started in Santa Fe on Nov. 26 after a Starbucks was robbed.

State Police were told by employees that “the store had just been robbed by a male and female suspect armed with firearms who fled in a black Kia passenger car with no license plate.”

Law enforcement officers tracked the vehicle out of Santa Fe, through Interstate 25, and then southbound on U.S. 285, Wilson said in a press release.

State Police and Torrance County deputies joined Santa Fe County deputies in the pursuit near Clines Corners. “During the pursuit, the passenger in the suspect vehicle fired multiple shots at pursuing deputies and officers,” Wilson wrote. Officers attempted a pursuit intervention technique maneuver, but were “unable to safely do so because the suspects where shooting at the officer through the back window of their vehicle,” he wrote.

During the pursuit, a Torrance County deputy, a Santa Fe County deputy and State Police Officer Bryan Donis “discharged their duty-issued firearms striking the vehicle,” Wilson said in the release.

The vehicle “left the roadway … and crashed near a tree.”

As officers gave commands tto get out of the vehicle, “the suspects did not get out of the vehicle after numerous commands,” the press release says.

The State Police Tactical Team and negotiators responded to the scene, Wilson said. “The driver, later identified as Jacob Montoya, 26, of Bernalillo, NM, eventually crawled out through the driver’s side of the vehicle and was taken into custody.” He was airlifted to a trauma center with gunshot wounds, Wilson said.

The female passenger, later identified as Christy Dimas, 29, of Albuquerque, was declared dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator, the press release says.

Montoya was booked on several charges, including five counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer; two counts of receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device; aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, a fourth-degree felony; receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and five counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, according to Wilson.

The press release says Montoya is facing additional charges for the robbery of the Starbucks, the press release says.

On Dec. 13, State Police were called in to investigate another officer-involved shooting involving the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office.

In that case, around 9 a.m., Torrance County deputies were dispatched to West Alan Ayers on a shots fired call, Wilson wrote in a press release.

“A caller stated that a male came into her backyard wearing a black hoodie and a red facemask and fired at least one shot,” Wilson wrote. The man left on foot, walking westbound on West Alan Ayers Road.

A Torrance County deputy responded, and made contact with the suspect, the press release says. “For reasons still under investigation the deputy discharged his duty weapon at least once, striking the subject. Deputies started administering first aid to the suspect who suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator,” Wilson wrote.

Wilson said State Police act “solely as factfinders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.”