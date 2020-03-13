Cancellations and closures continue around the state as officials are trying to slow the spread of COVID-19. The following is a round-up of activity March 13.

Santa Fe County

“Town office is open for essential services but is asking the public to email or call in before coming in person,” Edgewood Mayor John Bassett said.

Bassett said all town events, including the annual easter egg hunt, are cancelled and the library is closed. “Planning and zoning and town council meetings will be limited in scope, to reduce the amount of time” because there are items on the agendas of both that are time sensitive, he said.

“All emergency services will maintain regular operations and Municipal Court will maintain its schedule and regular hours of operation,” Bassett said.

Santa Fe County is taking the following steps: The Department of Public Safety has discontinued visitation for residents at the jail facility. All incoming inmates are being screened for all infectious disease, including COVID-19. Santa Fe County is working with the state department of health to do on-site testing of symptomatic inmates, according to a press release.

All activities at Santa Fe County owned or operated community centers are postponed until further notice, including Edgewood Senior Center.

Santa Fe County is suspending its Teen Court Program through April 6.

Santa Fe County will remain open for business. A complete list of county contacts and departments can be found at santafecountynm.gov.

Torrance County

Mayor Ted Hart said the City of Moriarty will be limiting public access to emergency service departments, adding “Protocols for ambulances have changed to help deal with how they are being dispatched.”

Moriarty Civic Center events are cancelled until April 1 and Hart said they are not accepting any bookings at this time.

Bernalillo County

The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) has temporarily discontinued all in-person visits to the secure area of the facility.

This restriction applies to all non-essential security personnel, including any outside groups or volunteers. In addition, visits in the front area of the facility are temporarily discontinued.

Inmates will continue to have access to tablets, telephone, and mail for contact with attorneys and families. Phone visits are still allowed.

“Thus far, MDC has not experienced any positive results for COVID-19,” said MDC Chief Ralph Fernandez. “MDC is currently screening inmates as they arrive and has been doing so since February 13. Over 2,000 people have been screened to date,” he said.

Newly arriving inmates are being screened for symptoms and current healthcare guidelines are being followed.

MDC will pay close attention to its older population and those with underlying health problems.

In the event of a positive test result, the patient will be assessed and appropriate housing and treatment will be determined by a medical team.

Officials at the Bernalillo County Youth Services Center (YSC) has cancelled face-to-face visitation. Phone visits are being expanded for families. Volunteer activities are cancelled.

Limited access is being made for juvenile probation officers, defense attorneys and other professional visitors.

Due to Albuquerque Public Schools being closed, classes at YSC are also cancelled.

Courts

New Mexico state courts will remain open. Jurors should contact their local court before reporting for jury duty if they have traveled to areas with a concentration of confirmed coronavirus cases.

The judiciary is limiting the number of people summoned to jury duty to no more than 25 people. If additional jurors are needed, courts will keep them in separate rooms. Courts will conduct proceedings in a manner to minimize contact among people in the courtroom.

Courts will work with local governments and private landlords to ensure enhanced cleaning of courthouses. Jurors who are ill will be immediately released and sent home.

Court updates related to coronavirus are available at nmcourts.org.

For more information about COVID-19, or if you have concerns that you may have been exposed to the virus, call 800-600-3453. The hotline is available 24/7. For more information and ongoing updates, visit cv.nmhealth.org.

The Independent will continue to follow the impacts of the COVID-19 story as it develops.