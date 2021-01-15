When you’re in despair about waiting for this pandemic to be over, sick of your own cooking, tired of starting conversations with pets long, long gone, there might be a solution. Write! Not about this spring or last. Write about your best spring ever and keep it with a magnet on your refrigerator.

This could include childhood memories of Valentine’s Day, expressing love for one another with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle cards as they beat each other up for chocolate. How about Mickey and Minnie going on Valentine picnics and Donald beating them to the food. How about a card with the new Disney Princess cards suddenly holding a sword instead of a mirror. This is so they won’t look so helpless. You go girls. When did the boys and the girls exchange cards without their mothers beating them up to do so? Ah, memories.

Also, in February you can write about the Jewish festival of Purim from the book of Esther. It takes place from sunset Feb. 25 to nightfall Feb. 26. It dates from the 5th century BC. This is the story of the saving of the people from an evil villain named Haman. He was the royal vizier to King Ahasuerus. Now, every story needs a good villain, and this was that guy. The heroes in this tale of intrigue were Mordechai and his cousin and adopted daughter, Esther, Queen of Persia.

The way to party for Purim is to give money to your favorite charity, exchange gifts of food and drink, or participate in parades. Children dress up in costume using masks as the characters in the book of Esther. It is more than Halloween, and lots warmer. More than Mardi Gras, but no beads. Meals for Purim include triangular-shaped pastries filled with meats or jams. Where good food is shared it is always blessed.

Or how about those fancy Easter hats, the colored eggs with the smell of vinegar from the kitchen? Did you eat the heads first off chocolate bunnies? If you attended church, what about the sight and fragrance of those wonderful baskets of lilacs, tulips, and daffodils? Easter is all about rebirth. Our Lord rises from the tomb to spread the word of life everlasting. There are also movies we like at Easter. Judy Garland was wonderful in “Easter Parade.” The costumes were terrific. Foods we enjoyed at Easter include, ham, scalloped potatoes, asparagus and whatever candy the bunny brings. After we find all those decorated eggs, we make deviled eggs to celebrate spring. Deviled eggs? I’ll let that one go.

My favorite story of spring is when our sons were in grade school at St. Charles Borromeo in Albuquerque. Now I confess, I was a lousy mother who gave her children peanut butter sandwiches and apple juice for breakfast. They both sat in the back seat. Each day we would all tumble into the car in a rush because I am a lousy mother. We lived almost at Juan Tabo and Comanche and it was a drive to St. Charles off University Blvd. I drove down Central to avoid school zones. My kids put up with sandwiches each day, but they didn’t like the crusts. Sometimes I ate them to have breakfast or sometimes the boys kept them in their laps to give to the birds at St. Charles.

One spring day we were late as usual, and I took a short cut down Central and up Carlisle. The boys had handed me their crusts and they were in my lap on top of the daily newspaper. (I did not read it in the car.) I rolled down the window and tossed the bread in a parking lot of the Methodist church. “Hey, don’t do that!” Will announced, “We need to give those to the birds at St. Charles.” “Forget it, Will.” Tom, the younger brother insisted, “Protestant birds need crusts too.” How ecumenical of him! Happy Tales to you. Write your stories down, and you’ll be glad you did. Your kids will be even gladder. Roaring Mouse. Out.