Valentin Silva 1939 – 2017

Valentin Silva, age 77, a resident of Mountainair, passed away Sept. 14. Born Dec. 19, 1939, he was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, who always enjoyed visiting with his family and friends. Valentin was a member of St. Alice Parish, and he was always busy with mechanic work, fixing all types of appliances and tinkering with anything electronic. He will be greatly missed by all. Valentin was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel A. Silva and Teodorita Baca Silva; brothers, Ismael Silva, Gabriel Silva and Jose D. Silva and a grandson, Timothy T. Chavez. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jeanette; daughter, Loretta Moseley and husband, Ted, Stella Chavez and husband, Samuel; sons, Jeffrey Silva and wife, Rhonda, and Patrick Silva and wife, Kolani, and Kevin Silva; three brothers, Adolfo Silva, Ramon Silva and Pete Silva; one sister, Lolita Silva Frederick; five granddaughters, Jennifer, Stephanie, Rebecca, Savanna and Samantha; six grandsons, Donnie, Robert, Lawrence, Kyler, Auron and Joseph; three great-granddaughters, Shantel, Korin and Kailynn; two great-grandsons, Elijah and Kaidus; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held Sept. 23 at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Punta de Agua, beginning with a rosary at 9 :30 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Noblin Funeral Service, where an online guestbook is available at noblinfuneralservice.com.

