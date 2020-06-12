Veterans Helping Veterans

Since 2018, Edgewood resident Larry Montoya has been volunteering with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led global disaster response organization which serves communities by mobilizing veterans, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from humanitarian crises such as the COVID-19 outbreak or natural disasters. “I have the ability and strong desire to serve,” says Montoya, who has been helping to distribute food to New Mexico families throughout the pandemic.

Veterans who would like more information about Team Rubicon or to volunteer may visit teamrubiconusa.org

Tijeras Museum Receives Third National Award

The Museum of the American Military Family & Learning Center has received an Award of Excellence from the American Association for State and Local History (AASLH). This is the third AASLH award in as many years for the museum, following up on its 2018 Albert B. Corey Prize, and its 2019 Award of Excellence. All awards are given for programs and projects of merit. This year’s award recognized the museum’s work for its Addiction/ Recovery: Military Families Cope—an Experiential Exhibit and Ongoing Workshops. More about the museum is at militaryfamilymuseum.org.

Prescription Refills

Veterans can have VA prescriptions delivered to their homes by using their My HealtheVet account, ordering on the Rx Refill mobile app or by calling the VA Pharmacy phone number on their medication labels.

Veterans will soon need a premium account to refill VA prescriptions on the HealtheVet website. Existing accounts can be upgraded on line or by contacting the My HealtheVet Coordinator at 505-265-1711, ext. 4342. Learn more about prescription refill: https://bit.ly/2TnuEWu

Women Veterans Call Center

VA has established a Women Veterans Call Center (WVCC). The WVCC staff is trained to provide women veterans, their families and caregivers information about VA services and resources. WVCC chat enables veterans to chat in real-time with a WVCC representative. Text or call 1-855-VA-WOMEN (829-6636) or chat online.

While the chat and text are anonymous, VA staff may ask for more information in order to follow up or to provide additional information. The call center hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. EST, and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. For more on the program, visit: womenshealth.va.gov/programoverview/wvcc.asp

Caregiver Support News

VA has partnered with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, the American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network and LinkedIn to provide a one-year, free, premium LinkedIn subscription to veteran caregivers. The subscriptions will help veteran caregivers apply for employment, build networks and stay connected professionally. Learn more at https://bit.ly/36HuEGl.