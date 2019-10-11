Veterans art group seeking submissions

Edgewood novelist and painter Albert Noyer enlisted in the Army in 1945, went to infantry basic training and radio school before becoming part of the occupation of Japan. Currently, he handles publicity for the N.M. Veterans Art annual show, now in its 22nd year. He encourages artists to enter their submissions.

N.M. Veterans Art is a non-profit organization which is organized by volunteer veteran-artists for the purpose of promoting the talents of military personnel, past and present, and their spouses.

Almost 100 members strong, the organization is one of the oldest and largest artists’ groups in the state, with several members who live and create their work in the East Mountains.

“We are putting out a call to veterans, active duty, national guard, reserve forces and their spouses and partners to submit entries to be juried into the November New Mexico Veterans Art show,” Noyer said. All entries must be delivered to the Fine Arts building at EXPO New Mexico, between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3.

There are 19 award categories ranging from oils, acrylics and pastels to digital and collaborative work. For more information and guidelines about submitting work or joining the group, visit nmveteransart.com.

Ribbons will be awarded for best of show, first, second and third place in each category, as well as merit awards, which are selected and presented by representatives of various organizations, corporations or individuals sponsoring the specific award.

Rich Troyanowski with a photo of his wife Trish. Photo by Circe Olson Woessner.

Air Force veteran Rich Troyanowski said his late wife Trish was a “quintessential example” of a supportive artist’s spouse, and for the past nine years, he has honored an artist in the juried show with an award in her name. The Patricia A. Troyanowski Memorial Award was initiated in 2010 by the N.M. Veterans Art’s board of directors in recognition of her contributions to the arts.

Troyanowski, whose paintings range from realism to abstract, said he joined the group because he had six very rewarding years in an academic military occupational specialty and wanted to give back to the community to honor all the organizations and people who mentored him along the way.

He laughed when describing his College of New Jersey art professor, Robert Burns, telling him, “You’re the best drawer in my painting class, and the best painter in my drawing class.” At the time, he didn’t know what to make of that statement, but now he thinks it was meant as encouragement.

Troyanowski comes by his talent naturally; his father was an artist and writer in Poland, and after World War II, in the states.

Trish Love’s online artist statement describes how she selects subjects for her watercolors: “With camera in hand, I search the countryside for the perfect windmill, old barns, milk cans, antique canning jars, rusty or forgotten treasures that say, ‘Paint me.’”

All N.M. Veterans Art members have one thing in common, a military connection. Despite their varied experiences and philosophies, members come together as a community sharing a love for creating art and representing their diverse disciplines.

Veteran spouse and author Jennifer Noyer sculpts, and others make jewelry, paint on textiles or create works of art from leather and metal.

Troyanowski, also a founding member of the Plein Air Friends art group, another organization with many East Mountain members, believes that art styles ebb and flow over the years.

22nd annual New Mexico Veterans Art show details: Artwork by resident veterans, active duty military, reservists spouses and partners will be exhibited at the Fine Arts Gallery at Expo New Mexico at the Fairgrounds. Paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, sculptures, ceramics, crafts and jewelry will be on display.

Opening ceremonies will be held Friday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. The exhibit will continue on Nov. 9-10; Nov. 15-17; Nov. 22-24 and Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact 505-410-3593.