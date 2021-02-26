In an effort to provide opportunities for safe and responsible recreation to the community, the Village of Tijeras has been working to develop a Park and View cinema, and opening night will be Feb. 27.

“I’m really excited about this. Its an opportunity for community building and engaging with the community,” said Tijeras Mayor Jake Bruton, adding, “If the community will continue to help us muddle through the beginning part, enjoy the fun and let us grow a little and there will be growing pains.”

The project was supported from businesses and individuals in the community. PNM donated six recycled utility poles from an upgrade project they recently completed, which the Village used to construct the screen for the Park and View.

“Although PNM is an energy company, we enjoy providing additional support to our communities in ways other than power when we can,” said Pat Vincent-Collawn, president, CEO and chair of PNM. “The collaboration on this project with the Village of Tijeras is a creative solution and we are so proud to have been able to play a small part with the Park and View theater.”

GCC Rio Grande made a donation to the project. Plant manager Ramses Maldonado said, “GCC is happy to support a project that will bring happiness to our Tijeras Village!”

The Park and View drive-in movie theater is located next to Village Hall with a tentative schedule to be open every other Saturday. Bruton said if the theater is a hit then they might expand their schedule to more than one day every other week.

He said expanding the hours would require more community assistance. He said in the event they pursue an expansion, the Village would provide training to all volunteers. They would need help with things like directing traffic, food service, ticket sales and maintenance. He said there has already been a warm response from the surrounding area and people are already volunteering to get ready for opening.

A food truck will be onsite and concessions will be going car-to -car to take orders.

The Park and View will kick off at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 with a showing of Forrest Gump. The second showing will be The Goonies on March 13 at 7 p.m.

Reserve your parking spot by calling 505-281-1220 or online at cognitoforms.com/VillageOfTijeras/villageoftijerasparkandviewtickets. A Facebook post by the village on Feb. 26 said the first show is sold out.

Tickets are $10 per car, paid in cash the night of the showing. The current public health guidelines allow a maximum of 60 vehicles and the Village expects to sell out quickly. Masks are required upon arrival and are required outside of the vehicles.