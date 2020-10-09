Tijeras Mayor Jake Bruton proposed the idea of making a permanent drive-in theater in the parking lot behind village hall, in the village council meeting this week.

“They’ve done it in Edgewood, Sandia [Casino], the city of Albuquerque has hosted these,” Bruton said. “What I am more interested is more of an ongoing event in the Village of Tijeras. This would hopefully be … every Saturday every month. So, four times a month.”

Bruton said he went to Mountainair to see the drive-in the town has, and said he wants to do something similar to that. He said the budget he is asking for from village council to build the drive-in is about $3,000. He said while the build still has to go through zoning, he hopes to show the first movie by Halloween.

“I think that’s something that we could really, really use in our community, especially in these times where everybody’s stuck at home, not able to go out,” he said. “We can offer something that is just good, wholesome, family fun entertainment, and for a fairly low cost as far as I’m concerned, I think we should do it.”

Bruton said the first movie would be free to create buzz in the community, but it would be $10 per car after that.

Councilor Yvette Garcia said she liked the idea for a drive-in as well.

“I feel like it’s a really good thing,” she said. “It brings character, it brings events, it brings attention to our community to bring people in. I really think it’s a great idea. I really hope that it’s successful.”

The motion to approve the $3,000 quote for the drive-in was made by Councilor Don Johnson and seconded by Councilor Maxine Wilson. The motion passed unanimously.

In other business, the village council also passed a motion to fix the leak in the village’s red fire engine, as well as for a pump test on the engine. The $4,062.21 bill to fix the engine would come from the fire fund, Bruton said.

The motion to approve the funds to fix the engine was made by Councilor Don Johnson and seconded by Councilor Yvette Garcia. The motion passed unanimously.

Council also approved a resolution to create a list of water conservation products residents could buy to get a rebate on their water bills.

The rebate could be used for up to $50 worth of conservation products once a year, Village Clerk Hallie Brown said.

Bruton said once the ordinance passes, residents could bring their receipts for these products to village hall and they’d see a discount of the amount they spent on the products taken from their water bills.

The motion to approve the list was made by Councilor Don Johnson and seconded by Councilor Yvette Garcia. The motion passed unanimously.