The Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival is having a virtual festival this year. The event will take place on May 1-2, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MST, live-streaming on the Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The event is free for everyone.

“We have an incredible lineup of entertainers for your enjoyment,” said organizer Libby Casarez.

Entertainment includes Seven Nations, not your father’s Celtic band. With a rollicking style that veers from roots and folk to dance and fusion-rock, Seven Nations has earned a growing reputation as an adventurous band with a charismatic stage presence.

Piper Jones has been a frequent act at the group’s Celtic festivals in the past. “We are excited to have them joining us for this event,” Casarez said. “They bring authentic, traditional music to the audience in a fresh and entertaining way.”

In addition we have other local Celtic bands will be featured, including Celtic Coyotes, Duke City Ceili Band, Gerry Carthy, Singing Pilgrims, Grace Broad & Ben Williamson, Jug O’ Punch, Scott & Johanna Hongell-Darsee, Grace Broadhead, Saoirse, and Duke City Sound.

Advertisement

“In addition to all these great acts we have much more to entertain you with at our virtual festival.

Please join us!” Casarez said, adding, “This is a taste of what we aim to bring to you all for our Edgewood Celtic Festival, October 16 and 17.”