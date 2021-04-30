Just in time for Mothers’ Day, fashion and jewelry design company Kendra Scott will be focusing some of its philanthropy on Edgewood’s own Walkin N Circles Ranch, a horse rescue.

On April 30, guests are invited to join a virtual accessories styling event hosted by the Ranch and Kendra Scott stylist and assistant store manager Annah Jensen.

Starting at 7 p.m., the event will present registered guests with a showcase of Mothers’ Day gift ideas from both Jensen as well as Sadie Clark, manager at the WNCR thrift store.

This presentation will include customizable choices, mix-and-match pieces, and styling options.

In addition to gift ideas for moms, the event will also feature bingo, trivia, and a happy hour with a cocktail themed for the event: the Smoking Gun, featuring Longbranch bourbon, maple syrup, and rosemary.

Sales during the event will benefit the horse rescue operation.

Through the Kendra Gives Back initiative, businesses can partner with Kendra Scott to host events wherein 20% of all event proceeds benefit a specific cause. This weekend, that cause will be the care and rehabilitation of abandoned, abused, surrendered, and neglected horses.

Located just off N.M. 344, New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walkin N Circles Ranch has been caring for horses since 2002. According to ranch vice president Lauri Michael, the ranch currently hosts about 40 horses, including a few anticipated spring births.

Though Michael says the ranch can house up to 70 horses, budgetary constraints make 40 a more comfortable horse population to maintain.

The College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at NMSU estimates that the annual cost for caring for a horse in this state can exceed $3,000, and that’s not including shelter, fencing, and tack. As hay prices continue to increase, that figure is not expected to decrease.

Walkin N Circles Ranch is the first horse rescues to partner with Kendra Scott for a Kendra Gives Back fundraising events, Michael said.

This particular event is also unique, she said, because a regional representative for the jeweler reached out to the Ranch expressing interest in fundraising for the horses. Companies interested in hosting Kendra Scott events must usually apply.

The Walkin N Circles thrift store, located at 8 George Court in Edgewood, provides the largest portion of the ranch’s working budget for the care of its horses.

Donations and volunteers also keep the Ranch running.

Purchases made either through the Kendra Scott website, kendrascott.com, or in the Uptown ABQ storefront between April 30 and May 2 are eligible for the fundraiser. Use the coupon code GIVEBACK-1FOX during online checkout, or mention the code while checking out in person at the store, and 20% of a payment will go to Walkin N Circles.

Along with classic Kendra Scott pieces, attendees will also get a chance to purchase a signature earring and necklace set of turquoise magnesite, designed by Lauri Michael.

According to Michael, she designed the “dainty” pieces with Western horse gals in mind; the earrings are secure studs, and the simple necklace blends with any rider’s attire.

Kendra Scott, Inc. has a well-established presence in the philanthropy community. In 2020, the Gives Back initiatives donated almost 30,000 pieces of jewelry to over 8,000 organizations.

In addition to local causes, the Kendra Cares creative arts program visits pediatric hospitals and helps patients and families create customized pieces of jewelry to honor their journeys.

To attend the virtual accessories styling event, visit givebacktonmhorserescue.splashthat.com to register. At registration, you can also download the bingo sheet that will be used during the fundraiser, and preview the magnesite jewelry set created for the occasion.

Though the event is free, the suggested donation amount is $10, with all proceeds going to Walkin N Circles Ranch.

To learn more about the horse rescue, visit wncr.org or contact 505-286-0779 or saveahorse@wncr.org. To join the event, visit givebacktonmhorserescue.splashthat.com.