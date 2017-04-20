Volunteers sought for Great American Cleanup

The community is invited to help keep Bernalillo County beautiful by being a part of the Great American Cleanup April 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bernalillo County is participating in the country’s largest community improvement program that kicks off in more than 20,000 communities each spring. The program engages more than 5 million volunteers and participants who take action in their communities every year to create positive change and lasting impact.

The county is looking for individuals and groups to adopt a location in their respective areas to do a cleanup.

Teams can register at bernco.gov/gac. Trash bags will be supplied to all registrants, plus t-shirts and goodie bags, while supplies last.

Participants can also be a part of the “Clean Your Block Party” neighborhood challenge. Groups can organize a cleanup event in their own neighborhood and send “before” and “after” photos and a short description of the event to gac@bernco.gov to be shared with the community and receive a BernCo Bernie goodie bag.

East Mountain volunteers may pick up supplies and dispose of their litter at Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras.

For more information, contact gac@bernco.gov or 505-314-0478.