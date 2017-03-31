Walter Austin Light Jr. 1942 – 2017

Walter Austin Light Jr., 74, born April 7, 1942, went to join our Heavenly Father on March 23. Austin was born and raised in Rolla, Mo. He was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Austin was also a member of the American Legion Post 99. He retired in 2007 from the Albuquerque City Transit Department. He was a beloved husband, amazing father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, also known to his grandkids as “Pop.” On Oct.12, 1968 in Albuquerque, he married Mary Angel Gonzales, and they spent more than 48 years together. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Arah (Keeney) Light Sr.; step-mother, Mavis Light; brothers, Harry Mitchell and Robert Mitchell; niece, Angela Holtkamp and granddaughter, Miranda Light. Austin is survived by his wife, Mary A. Light of Rio Rancho; daughters, Karen Linda and Grant Preston of Albuquerque, Susan Marie and Janet Smith Light of Albuquerque, Stacey Mavis Light of Wichita, Kans., Dolly Renee Santistevan of Albuquerque, Debborah Patchen, and his Fur-Baby, Moxie Light of Rio Rancho; sister, Karen and Mike Holtkamp of Rolla, Mo.; uncle, Raymond and Margie Keeney of St. James, Mo.; sister-in-law, Brenda Mitchell; stepsister, Janet and Tom Scheffer of Rolla, Mo.; son-in-law, Keith Souza; several sisters and brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Austin was well known by his family and friends for his warped sense of humor and wicked sarcasm. We will all miss being asked if our mothers had any kids that lived. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.