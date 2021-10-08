High pressure will cross New Mexico bringing dry and warm temperatures Friday and Saturday. It will be breezy on Saturday. Low pressure over the Great Basin will split with one low center moving into the Desert Southwest Saturday. This area of low pressure will bring a Pacific cold front across New Mexico on Sunday. This will result in breezy and cooler conditions with a chance of showers for the East Mountains.

For Edgewood, Moriarty and the Estancia Valley, expect dry and warm temperatures thru Saturday. It will be breezy on Saturday. High temperatures Friday will be in the middle to upper 70s; and on Saturday around 80 degrees. Overnight low temperatures Friday night will be in the lower 40s; and on Saturday night in the upper 30s. It will be breezy with a chance of showers on Sunday. High temperatures Sunday will be in the middle to upper 60s.

For Cedar Crest, Tijeras and Sedillo areas, expect dry and warm temperatures thru Saturday. It will be breezy on Saturday. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the lower to middle 70s. Overnight low temperatures Friday night will be in the upper 40s; and on Saturday night in the lower to middle 40s. It will be breezy with a chance of showers on Sunday. High temperatures Sunday will be in the lower to middle 60s.

For the latest information please see NWS Albuquerque at weather.gov/abq.