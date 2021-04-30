The storm system that brought showers and thunderstorms to the area will continue to sag south and east into northern Mexico and south Texas. As this storm system moves out of the area, dry and warmer conditions are in our future as high pressure builds over the state from the north. It will also be breezy, which is normal for this time of year.

For Edgewood, Moriarty and the Estancia Valley, Friday through Sunday will be dry and breezy with a warming trend. High temperatures on Friday will be near 70 degrees, warming into the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures Friday night will be in the lower to middle 30s. Low temperatures Saturday night will be mild; in the middle to upper 40s.

For Cedar Crest, Tijeras and Sedillo, Friday through Sunday will also be dry and breezy with a warming trend. High temperatures on Friday will be near 70 degrees, warming into the middle to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures Friday night will be in the lower to middle 40s. Low temperatures Saturday night will be mild; near 50 degrees.

For the latest information please see NWS Albuquerque at weather.gov/abq.