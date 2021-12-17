High pressure will remain over New Mexico. Weak low pressure will drag a dry backdoor cold front through the state with a slight cool-down over the East Mountains on Saturday. Otherwise, it will be cool and dry through Monday with significantly less wind.

For the Estancia Valley and the Moriarty areas, expect dry weather through Monday with significantly less wind. High temperatures Friday will be in the middle to upper 40s. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the lower to middle teens. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 40s with low temperatures Sunday morning around 10 degrees. High temperatures Sunday and Monday will be around 50 degrees with low temperatures Monday morning in the middle to upper teens.

For the Cedar Crest, Tijeras and Sedillo areas expect dry weather through Monday with significantly less wind. High temperatures Friday will be in the lower to middle 40s. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be around 20 degrees. High temperatures Saturday will be around 40 degrees with low temperatures Sunday morning around 20 degrees. High temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the lower to middle 40s with low temperatures Monday morning in the lower to middle 20s.

For the latest weather information please see NWS Albuquerque at weather.gov/abq.