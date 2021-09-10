High pressure will be centered over central New Mexico through the weekend. This will result in dry weather with record to near record heat in the East Mountains through the weekend. Skies will be hazy as upper level winds bring smoke from the wildfires in California and the Pacific Northwest into New Mexico.

For Edgewood, Moriarty and the Estancia Valley, expect dry, hazy and hot afternoon temperatures right through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with overnight low temperatures around 50 degrees.

For Cedar Crest, Tijeras and Sedillo areas expect dry, hazy and hot afternoon temperatures right through the weekend. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees with overnight low temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.