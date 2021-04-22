Spring will make its appearance for the East Mountains, especially Saturday and Sunday. A weak area of low pressure will pass to the north of our area on Friday. There could be an isolated shower; but with the lower levels of the atmosphere dry, little precipitation is expected. Instead, there could be strong erratic winds with any shower. High pressure will build into the area over the weekend with a pronounced warming trend, along with dry and breezy weather. What a difference a week makes!

For Edgewood, Moriarty and the Estancia Valley, Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. It will be breezy with highs in the middle 60s. Lows Friday night will be around 30. Saturday and Sunday will be dry and breezy with a warming trend. Highs Saturday will be around 70 degrees. Highs on Sunday will be around 80 degrees! Lows Saturday night will be in the middle to upper 30s.

For Cedar Crest, Tijeras and Sedillo, Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. It will be breezy with highs around 60 degrees. Lows Friday night will be in the middle to upper 30s. Saturday and Sunday will be dry and breezy with a warming trend. Highs Saturday will be around 70 degrees. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 70s. Lows Saturday night will be around 40 degrees.

For the latest information please see NWS Albuquerque at weather.gov/abq.