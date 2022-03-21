Low pressure over Arizona will move through southern New Mexico Monday through Tuesday before moving into Texas. At the same time a backdoor cold front will move southwest from southeast Colorado. This combination of systems will bring rain and snow showers to the East Mountains Monday through Tuesday evening. There is the possibility of an inch or two of snow (possibly more in the higher elevations) by late Tuesday afternoon. High pressure will develop over the western US starting Wednesday bringing dry and warmer temperatures through the end of the week.

For the Estancia Valley and the Moriarty areas expect a slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then rain showers on Monday. A thunderstorm is also possible. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees. It will be breezy with a north wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Monday night expect rain and snow showers before midnight, then scattered snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 degrees. On Tuesday expect a slight chance of snow showers before noon, then scattered rain showers. A thunderstorm is also possible. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 40s. Scattered snow showers before midnight Tuesday night with low temperatures around 20 degrees. Wednesday through Friday will be dry with a warming trend. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower 50s with overnight low temperatures Wednesday night in the lower 20s. High temperatures Thursday will be in the lower to middle 60s with overnight low temperatures Thursday night in the upper 20s. High temperatures Friday are expected to be in the lower 70s.

For the Cedar Crest, Tijeras and Sedillo areas expect a slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then rain showers on Monday. A thunderstorm is also possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. It will be breezy with a north wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Monday night expect rain and snow showers before midnight, then scattered snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 20s. On Tuesday expect a slight chance of snow showers before noon, then scattered rain showers. A thunderstorm is also possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s. Scattered snow showers before midnight Tuesday night with low temperatures in the middle 20s. Wednesday through Friday will be dry with a warming trend. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower 50s with overnight low temperatures Wednesday night in the upper 20s. High temperatures Thursday will be in the lower to middle 60s with overnight low temperatures Thursday night in the lower to middle 30s. High temperatures Friday are expected to be in the upper 60s.

For the latest weather information please see NWS Albuquerque at weather.gov/abq.