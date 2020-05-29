With the primary election just days away, here is where to cast a vote in the East Mountains and Estancia Valley if you haven’t already done so.
Bernalillo County
There are 17 Early Voting Centers that are open for 2020 Primary Election from May 16 to May 30, according to the county clerk’s website. For the East Mountain area the following locations have early voting:
Four Hills Shopping Center
13140 Central Ave SE, Suite 1420
Voting at this location ends May 30.
Open Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Voters who have received their absentee ballot from the county clerk may drop it off in person if desired, at any polling location in their county.
In Bernalillo County, there are 61 voting centers open Election Day, June 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In the East Mountain area the following locations are open for voting:
Tijeras Village Hall
12 Camino Municipal
Tijeras, NM 87059
A. Montoya Elementary School
24 Public School Rd.
Tijeras, NM 87059
Vista Grande Community Center
15 La Madera Rd.
Sandia Park, NM 87047
Four Hills Shopping Center
13140 Central Ave SE, Suite 1420
Albuquerque, NM
For more information contact County Clerk Linda Stover’s office at clerk@bernco.gov or 505-243-VOTE (8683).
Santa Fe County
In-person same-day voter registration is available at the County Clerk’s office. A photo identification card is required.
That started May 6 and ends May 30. Contact the Clerk’s office for details, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 30 only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Absentee ballots can be taken to the county clerk’s office at 100 Catron Street in Santa Fe through May 30.
The Santa Fe County Clerk’s office will be open for voting on May 30.
Alternate sites for early voting through May 30 are open from 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
There is only one polling location in the East Mountain area of Santa Fe County.
Town of Edgewood
Administrative Office
171A State Road 344
Edgewood, NM 87015
On Election Day, June 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the same location is open.
To learn more, contact 505-986-6200 or gsalazar@santafecountynm.gov.
Torrance County
All polling locations in Torrance County, are open for early in-person voting and Election Day voting.
The are still restrictions in place due to the coronavirus. Voters may have to wait before entering a polling location and physical distancing will be required.
Poll officials will be disinfecting after each vote.
Absentee by mail and early voting in person will be available through May 30, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:
Torrance County
Administration Office
205 S 9th St.
Estancia, NM 87016
Moriarty Civic Center
Early alternate site
Tuesday – Saturday
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
202 S. Broadway Ave.
Moriarty, NM 87035
On Election Day, June 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. all Torrance County voters can vote at any of the following locations:
Estancia High School Gym
709 Hopewell
Estancia, NM 87016
Torreón Community Center
18 Torreón Heights Rd.
Torreón, NM 87061
Manzano Center
04 Community Center Rd.
Manzano, NM 87036
Moriarty-Edgewood Schools
Administration Building
2422 US Route 66
Moriarty, NM 87035
Moriarty Civic Center
202 S. Broadway Ave.
Moriarty, NM 87035
McIntosh Fire Station
757 Salt Missions Trail
McIntosh, NM 87032
Willard Community Center
520 N. Becker Ave.
Willard, NM 87063
Dr. Saul Community Center
111 N. Roosevelt Ave
Mountainair, NM 87036
Encino Community Center
427 A North Main St.
Encino, NM 88321
Tajique Community Center
8636 Highway 55
Tajique, NM 87016
Duran Fire Station
19 Vidal St.
Duran, NM 88319
For more information call Torrance County Clerk Linda Jaramillo at 505-544-4350 or email her at ljaramillo@tcnm.us.