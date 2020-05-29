With the primary election just days away, here is where to cast a vote in the East Mountains and Estancia Valley if you haven’t already done so.

Bernalillo County

There are 17 Early Voting Centers that are open for 2020 Primary Election from May 16 to May 30, according to the county clerk’s website. For the East Mountain area the following locations have early voting:

Four Hills Shopping Center

13140 Central Ave SE, Suite 1420

Voting at this location ends May 30.

Open Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Voters who have received their absentee ballot from the county clerk may drop it off in person if desired, at any polling location in their county.

In Bernalillo County, there are 61 voting centers open Election Day, June 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In the East Mountain area the following locations are open for voting:

Tijeras Village Hall

12 Camino Municipal

Tijeras, NM 87059

A. Montoya Elementary School

24 Public School Rd.

Tijeras, NM 87059

Vista Grande Community Center

15 La Madera Rd.

Sandia Park, NM 87047

Four Hills Shopping Center

13140 Central Ave SE, Suite 1420

Albuquerque, NM

For more information contact County Clerk Linda Stover’s office at clerk@bernco.gov or 505-243-VOTE (8683).

Santa Fe County

In-person same-day voter registration is available at the County Clerk’s office. A photo identification card is required.

That started May 6 and ends May 30. Contact the Clerk’s office for details, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 30 only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Absentee ballots can be taken to the county clerk’s office at 100 Catron Street in Santa Fe through May 30.

The Santa Fe County Clerk’s office will be open for voting on May 30.

Alternate sites for early voting through May 30 are open from 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

There is only one polling location in the East Mountain area of Santa Fe County.

Town of Edgewood

Administrative Office

171A State Road 344

Edgewood, NM 87015

On Election Day, June 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the same location is open.

To learn more, contact 505-986-6200 or gsalazar@santafecountynm.gov.

Torrance County

All polling locations in Torrance County, are open for early in-person voting and Election Day voting.

The are still restrictions in place due to the coronavirus. Voters may have to wait before entering a polling location and physical distancing will be required.

Poll officials will be disinfecting after each vote.

Absentee by mail and early voting in person will be available through May 30, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Torrance County

Administration Office

205 S 9th St.

Estancia, NM 87016

Moriarty Civic Center

Early alternate site

Tuesday – Saturday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

202 S. Broadway Ave.

Moriarty, NM 87035

On Election Day, June 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. all Torrance County voters can vote at any of the following locations:

Estancia High School Gym

709 Hopewell

Estancia, NM 87016

Torreón Community Center

18 Torreón Heights Rd.

Torreón, NM 87061

Manzano Center

04 Community Center Rd.

Manzano, NM 87036

Moriarty-Edgewood Schools

Administration Building

2422 US Route 66

Moriarty, NM 87035

Moriarty Civic Center

202 S. Broadway Ave.

Moriarty, NM 87035

McIntosh Fire Station

757 Salt Missions Trail

McIntosh, NM 87032

Willard Community Center

520 N. Becker Ave.

Willard, NM 87063

Dr. Saul Community Center

111 N. Roosevelt Ave

Mountainair, NM 87036

Encino Community Center

427 A North Main St.

Encino, NM 88321

Tajique Community Center

8636 Highway 55

Tajique, NM 87016

Duran Fire Station

19 Vidal St.

Duran, NM 88319

For more information call Torrance County Clerk Linda Jaramillo at 505-544-4350 or email her at ljaramillo@tcnm.us.