Santa Fe County

“People who are making decisions in your local government are probably making the most impact on your life,” said Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark. “It’s the potholes, the garbage, the power. So it’s really important to vote in local elections.”

Early voting in Edgewood can be done in person at the town’s administrative offices located at 171A State Road 344, or in Santa Fe at the County Clerk’s Office.

To check your registration status in Santa Fe County, go to santafecountynm.gov/clerk. Questions can be sent to clerk@santafecounty.gov.

Torrance County

Regarding the most efficient way for residents to cast their votes, Torrance County Clerk Yvonne Otero said, “It’s pretty much the preference of the individual.”

Persons may drop off absentee ballots in person at two permanently installed ballot boxes at the Moriarty and Mountainair Town Halls; the clerk also has a live video feed monitoring those drop boxes transmitted to her office 24 hours a day.

To request an absentee ballot in Torrance County, check the status of your registration, or locate your polling location, visit torrancecountynm.org. Questions can be emailed to yotero@tcnm.us.

Bernalillo County

As of Oct. 16, Bernalillo County has had 20 voting centers open, including Tijeras Village Hall. Bernalillo County voters may vote at any voting convenience center.

On Election Day there will be over 70 polling locations throughout the county, according to County Clerk Linda Stover.

“People don’t realize how big this election is,” said Stover. “They just hear all the gobbledygook on the [Albuquerque] mayor’s race and they think that’s it, and it’s really not. It’s a big election. So much bigger than people think it is.”

For a complete list of polling locations in Bernalillo County, visit the bernco.gov website. Election questions can be emailed to clerk@bernco.gov.