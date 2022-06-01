Primary Election Day is June 7, with partisan elections on the ballot around New Mexico.

At stake are party positions for races up and down the ballot; the General Election in November will pit the winners of the Primary against each other. In some cases, like the race for Torrance County Sheriff, there is no Democrat running. In other races, like the Santa Fe County Commission, there is no Republican running.

Still other races, like those for Bernalillo County Commission’s District 5 and Sheriff’s race, which have multiple candidates in both parties running.

Here’s what you need to know to vote.

Early voting is ongoing at polling locations in your county.

Absentee ballots may be returned in person through Election Day, when the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 7.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is June 2 and the last day of early voting is June 4; county clerks do not recommend requesting an absentee ballot after May 31.

The biggest change in this Primary Election is that voters can change their registration on Election Day in order to vote in any party’s primary.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, “Any eligible voter in New Mexico can register to vote or update their voter registration and then vote on the same day at their County Clerk’s office or at any polling location in their county on Election Day and participating Early Voting locations.”

In order to register or update voter registration on Election day, voters will need to bring a New Mexico driver’s license or identification card issued by the state; any document that contains an address in the county along with photo identification; or a current valid student identification from a post-secondary institution in New Mexico with a current student fee statement.

“Decline-to-state voters in New Mexico are registered voters who have not chosen to affiliate with a major political party,” the Secretary of State’s website says. “Minor party voters are registered with political parties that do not have major party status (currently, only Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians are recognized as major parties in New Mexico).”

Those registered as DTS or in a minor party can vote in the Primary Election by following the process outlined above. “Voters who wish to utilize this option and who then wish to revert back to being DTS or registered with a minor party can update their registration online at nmvote.org after they’ve voted in the Primary Election.”

Same-day voter registration is only available for those voting in person.

Santa Fe County

“People who are making decisions in your local government are probably making the most impact on your life,” said Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark. “It’s the potholes, the garbage, the power. So it’s really important to vote in local elections.”

Early voting in Edgewood can be done in person at the town’s administrative offices located at 171A State Road 344, or in Santa Fe at the County Clerk’s Office.

To check your registration status in Santa Fe County, go to santafecountynm.gov/clerk. Questions can be sent to clerk@santafecounty.gov.

To see a list of Santa Fe County polling locations, follow this link.

Torrance County

Regarding the most efficient way for residents to cast their votes, Torrance County Clerk Yvonne Otero said, “It’s pretty much the preference of the individual.”

Persons may drop off absentee ballots in person at two permanently installed ballot boxes at the Moriarty and Mountainair Town Halls; the clerk also has a live video feed monitoring those drop boxes transmitted to her office 24 hours a day.

To check the status of your registration, visit torrancecountynm.org. Questions can be emailed to yotero@tcnm.us.

To see a list of Torrance County polling locations, follow this link.

Bernalillo County

Bernalillo County voting centers include Tijeras Village Hall. Bernalillo County voters may vote at any voting convenience center.

On Election Day there will be over 70 polling locations throughout the county, according to County Clerk Linda Stover.

For a complete list of polling locations in Bernalillo County, follow this link. Election questions can be emailed to clerk@bernco.gov.