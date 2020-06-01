Forest Service spokesperson Arlene Perea of the Mountainair Ranger District said clean up for a new wildland fire in the Manzano Mountains is going “really well,” after the lightning-caused fire broke out May 31 near Capilla Peak.

The Whiskey Fire was reported Sunday evening and started at about one-fourth of an acre in size, according to a press release from the Forest Service.

The fire is located in a rugged area southwest of Capilla Peak in the Manzano Mountain Wilderness, the Forest Service said, adding that a helicopter dropped crew members onto the fire last night, and started bucket drops, working from Manzano Mountain Retreat.

As of the morning of June 1, Perea said crews are “doing mop up … they haven’t called it contained yet, but everything is going really well on it now.”

A press release from the Forest Service just after noon June 1 said the fire is 50 percent contained, with expected containment this afternoon or evening.

Ground crews on the evening of May 31 “were able to get a scratch line around the fire to quickly stop its spread,” the press release said.

The fire has remained at less than a quarter of an acre. “The main focus of today’s activities is to use water bladders to drown hot spots (mop up) as well as insure all lines are secure,” Perea said in the press release.