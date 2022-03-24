Candidates for state and some local offices stepped forward last week, with many races in the East Mountains and Estancia Valley, including 12 people running for Bernalillo County Sheriff.

Many races are uncontested, and others have familiar names and faces back for another try at elected office.

Primary Elections will be held June 7 across New Mexico, when voters will choose their party’s candidates for Congress, Governor, State Representative positions, and other statewide positions, along with county offices like Sheriff, and judicial positions.

In New Mexico, voters in a primary may only vote within their party; winners then face off in the November General Election.

Running for State Representative in District 22 is Democrat Augustine Montoya. He is unopposed in the Primary Election.

Incumbent and Republican Stefani Lord is running for the District 22 position unopposed as well.

Incumbent and Democrat Matthew McQueen is running unopposed in the Primary for the District 50. There is no Republican candidate.

County offices are up for election around the state as well, with several contested and uncontested races.

In Bernalillo County, 12 people are running for Sheriff, one Libertarian, four Republicans, and seven Democrats. All 12 listed addresses in Albuquerque with the Secretary of State.

Democrats in the race are John D. Allen, Rudy B. Mora, Matthew R. McCoy, Lawrence G. Koren, Philip A. Snedeker, Patricio R. Ruiloba, and Sheridan J. Lund.

Republicans in the race are David T. Bibb, Paul A. Pacheco, Dereck Alan Scott and Joshua James Ryan Lawrence. Kaelan Ashby Dreyer is running as a Libertarian.

Also contested is the race for County Commissioner in District 5, which includes the East Mountains.

Incumbent and Democrat Charlene E. Pyskoty is joined in the Primary race by fellow Democrat Eric Olivas. Two Republicans are running for the District 5 seat as well, Wayne A. Yevoli and Michael Fred Eustace, Jr.

Two Democrats are running for Bernalillo County Assessor, Stephen A. Sais and Damian Lara. No Republicans are running for the position.

In Santa Fe County, two Democrats are running for Sheriff in the Primary, David J. Webb and Adan Mendoza. There are no Republicans running.

The District 3 county commission seat is on the Primary ballot, with incumbent and Democrat Rudy Nelson Garcia facing opposition from fellow Democrats Camilla M. Bustamante and Chris Rivera.

In Torrance County, the races for county commission District 1 and District 2 are being sought by Kevin Neil McCall and Ryan S. Schwebach, respectively. Both are incumbents and Republicans, and neither has an opponent in the Primary election.

Torrance County also has three Republicans seeking the office of Sheriff in the Primary: incumbent Jose Martin Rivera, along with David E. Frazee and Pete G. Golden.

Republican and incumbent Jesus M. Lucero is running unopposed for Torrance County Assessor.

Republicans Ray F. Sharbutt and Craig M. Davis are running for Magistrate Judge in Torrance County; Democrat Bobby L. Garcia is running unopposed in the Primary for the position.

For more information on candidates, voting and deadlines, visit the Secretary of State’s website at sos.state.nm.us.