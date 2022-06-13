The scientific name of this shorebird is derived from its habitat and coloration: Actitis from the Greek word for “coast dweller” and macularius being Latin for “spotted.” Its head and back are brown to dark gray with black spots and the breast is white with more black spots. The black eye is surrounded by a white ring and a white steak runs across the head and across the eye. The bill is orange with a black tip. It has been determined that females with more spots are in better physical condition than those with fewer spots. Outside of the breeding season, the spots disappear and the head and body are dark brown and the breast white. Body length is up to 8 inches and wingspan 15-16 inches.

Spotted sandpipers breed from Colorado north across the U.S. from coast to coast and throughout Canada and Alaska. They are uncommon breeders in New Mexico and across the middle portion of the U.S. They migrate to wintering grounds from the coastal portions of southern states down through Mexico, Central America, and most of South America. They feed on insects and a wide variety of other invertebrates and vertebrates, including crustaceans, mollusks, worms, fish and even carrion. They usually catch prey while walking along shorelines or in shallow water, but will also fly up and grab flying insects.

Females construct a nest consisting of grass in a cup-shaped depression in vegetation near a water body. They may mate with as many as five males and produce multiple clutches of eggs. The eggs are incubated and cared for by the male, a social system known as polyandry. This system of multiple clutches for each female results in greater number of offspring compared with other sandpiper species. The young are precocial, active soon after birth and able to feed themselves.

The Spotted sandpiper is an uncommon breeder in New Mexico and can be seen during migration throughout the state, mostly along the shorelines of shallow ponds, streams or marshes. It is a rather solitary bird, mostly seen foraging alone and seldom seen in flocks with other sandpipers.

Sandpiper losses to predation occur mostly as eggs and nestlings, which are taken by weasels and other mustelids, rodents, gulls, corvids and raptors, and other semi-aquatic predators frequenting riparian habitats, like raccoons. Increasing droughts in the southern part of the range, as well as conversion and development of wetlands, are responsible for population declines and increasing temperatures are detrimental to the survival of nestlings.

The Audubon Society predicts substantial breeding habitat losses across the southern part of the Spotted sandpiper’s range as the climate warms, affecting most of New Mexico, all of Nevada and Utah, much of the northwest and areas of the Great Plains and Midwest states. Some breeding habitat will open up in far northern Canada. However, the Spotted sandpiper population is large and stable enough to still be a species of least concern for conservation.

Photos taken by James Taulman at the Bosque Del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, using a Nikon P900 camera.