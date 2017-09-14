William Frederick Neal, Jr. 1942 – 2017

William Frederick Neal, Jr. (Bill), 76, passed away Sept. 1 in Albuquerque. He was born Nov. 25, 1942 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late William F. Neal and Elsie Marjorie (Carte) Neal. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife Eleanor “Midge”; stepson Billy; and brother James E. Neal. He leaves behind his stepchildren, Peggy, Betty, Charles, Elmer, Frank and Mark Ayers; sons Kenny and Jimmy Neal; and his sister, Katheryn (Neal) Buchoz. A memorial service will be held Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty, with Pastor Nash presiding.

