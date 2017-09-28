Women sought for wildland firefighting work with Forest Service

Fire managers at Cibola National Forest are seeking a small group of career-focused women for on-call, seasonal positions as Wildland Firefighters for the 2018 fire season.

These on-call positions will provide support to wildland fire operations over the summer and can help pave the way for future employment and career advancement opportunities within the Forest Service.

Approximately 30 applicants will be selected. Participants will attend the Women in Wildland Fire Boot Camp in October, which provides comprehensive firefighter training and orientation. Those who successfully complete the training will be prepared for the Work Capacity test, a requirement to qualify as a Wildland Firefighter in accordance with the National Wildfire Coordinating Group Red Card Qualification Standards.

The Women in Wildland Fire Boot Camp will be held Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29 at the Magdalena Fire Center, located just outside of Magdalena.

Attendance both weekends is required as well as additional pre-work requirements. The deadline for applications is Oct. 6 at 4:30 p.m. MST; selections will be made and notified by Oct. 11.

Although the training focuses on women in wildland fire, all interested parties are encouraged and invited to attend.

No previous experience is required. Information and the application are available on the Cibola National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/cibola.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the Magdalena Ranger District at 575-854-2281, or Britton Quinlan at bquinlan02@fs.fed.us with questions.