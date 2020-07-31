On March 27, at 10 a.m., EMIFPA is hosting a “unique opportunity.” They will have Stephen Guerin from Simtable, LLC. giving a demonstration of their computer-aided simulation table via Zoom.

The sim table was originally a real table, filled with sand, so that wildland firefighters could use it to practice their responses to a mock wildfire. This was intended as a tool to help wildland firefighters hone their skills safely in preparation for actual wildfires.

Simtable, LLC. has taken this concept, and added computer technology so this training process is even more realistic. Simtable has continued to ‘push the envelope’ where they are now integrating real time data from a wildfire that will potentially help the Incident Management Teams (IMTs) in their strategy and tactics planning during an actual wildfire.

It is rare that an opportunity where the public can view what wildland firefighters do during their training for the fire season. Anyone who is interested in the live Zoom meeting can send a request to be included to bhelmich@flash.net.