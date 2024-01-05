Senior Town Hall

The Town of Edgewood is hosting a Seniors Town Hall on Friday, January 5th from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 pm at the Edgewood Town Hall. All seniors in the Edgewood community are invited to attend to learn more about state and county services including the Senior Center, provide their ideas for activities and events for seniors offered by the town, and help organize a senior advisory council to help the town with senior programming. For more information, contact the event coordinator at kr.edgewood@gmail.com.

Landlord Incentive Program

A new pilot program that aims to reduce financial risk for landlords and encourage them to open more rental units to Section 8 tenants will be offered by Bernalillo County beginning Jan. 2.

The Landlord Incentive Pilot Program provides landlords financial assistance to repair damages and cover vacancy loss due to a Bernalillo County Housing Department (BCHD) housing program participant. The program would reimburse landlords up to $7,500 per housing unit for damages caused by an active BCHD voucher program recipient currently renting the unit in question. All inquiries regarding the landlord collaboration should be sent to landlordclaims@bernco.gov

4-H Enrollment for Torrance County

Enrollment to join the Torrance County 4-H program is open! Children from the ages of 5 to 19 are able to join and will be put into the 4-H program that their age group falls into. The Torrance County 4-H program consists of four clubs located throughout the county. Those clubs include the Pioneers and Tumbleweeds in Estancia, the Mustang Wranglers in Mountainair, and Moriarty Desperados. Enroll your child and help them find the project that they are more interested in. 4-H has a multitude of projects including Animal Sciences, Natural Sciences, Creative Arts, and more! Online applications are currently available at torranceextension.nmsu.edu or you can apply in person at the 4-H office in Estancia.

